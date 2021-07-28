SEBI panel considering introduction of SPACs in India, says Chairman Ajay Tyagi

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is exploring the introduction of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in India.

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said the market regulator’s Primary Market Committee is deliberating if SPACs should be introduced in India.

SPACs are companies formed to raise capital via an initial public offering (IPO) to acquire a private business later and take it public.

Speaking at FICCI's annual Capital Market Conference, Tyagi said mandatory disclosures "must not be treated as checkboxes".

"Disclosures by many companies are lacking in some areas. Documents are as important as annual reports, financial results should have the quality investors deserve. Companies must follow the rule of disclosing material events in letter and spirit," Tyagi said.

He added that SEBI is examining the minimum shareholding and public float at a concept level. “As of now minimum public shareholding requirement is 25 percent irrespective of whether it is a promoter-held company or widely held. We don't intend linking the two or increasing the limit of 25 percent minimum public shareholding,” Tyagi said.

The SEBI Chairman said the framework for the minimum public shareholding has been revised to make it easier for large companies to launch IPOs. "Focus on review of equity fundraising norms will continue in future,” he added.

He said that the nature of investors from whom corporates are raising money has changed. Several new-age companies are seeing rapid growth, leading to public listings.

"The proportion of IPOs being used to give exit to investors is higher than that for raising funds. Actual funds raised by corporates has gone up significantly," he said.

