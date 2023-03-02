SEBI order in Sadhna Broadcast and Sharpline Boardcast just the start of clampdown on misuse of social media

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday passed two crucial orders against individuals involved in the process of pumping and dumping of shares in scrips of Sadhna Broadcast and Sharpline Broadcast, using social media and other channels of advertisements.

Establishing connection between all three categories of individuals, the SEBI oder against the companies also included creators of YouTube channel, net sellers and profit makers and volume creators.

What’s interesting about the modus operandi is that the share prices of both companies were artificially inflated through propagating false and misleading information to crores of people via popular video streaming platform-YouTube.

The modus operandi was a group of individuals purchasing shares of the companies at a much lower price and then uploading false and misleading videos on YouTube recommending buying the same shares to the general public. These YouTube channels had lakhs of subscribers and the videos in question received crores in viewership.

These false and misleading videos were further boosted by promotion through paid advertising campaigns. The natural outcome of the process was the false and misleading videos brought a spurt in volumes and the price of shares helping creators depict a false and misleading picture of trading. Noticees mentioned by SEBI in its order against the two companies included creators of YouTube channel, net sellers and profit makers and volume creators.

Eventually these misleading YouTube videos ceased to be available for public viewing.

In the case of Sadhna Broadcast, SEBI has named 31 people as noticees.

In case of Sadhna Broadcast, SEBI has also names actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti Warsi as volume creators and profit makers. The modus operandi in the case of Sadhna Broadcast was similar where between SEBI’s examination period between April 2022 and September 2022 there was a spurt in volumes of which a significant portion of trades were executed by the noticees.

During the second half of July 2022, false and misleading videos about the company were uploaded on two YouTube channels- ‘The Advisor’ and ‘MoneyWise’. These YouTube videos, according to SEBI, peddled false and misleading news to recommend that investors should buy the Sadhna stock for extraordinary profits.

Subsequent to the release of the misleading YouTube videos, there was an increase in the price and trading volume of the Sadhna scrip. The volumes appear to have been contributed by large number of retail investors likely influenced by the misleading YouTube videos. During this period, certain promoter shareholders, key management personnel of Sadhna, and non- promoter shareholders who held more than 1 percent of shareholding in Sadhna offloaded a significant part of their holdings at inflated prices and booked profits.

According to SEBI’S assessment, actor Arshad Warsi made profits of Rs 29 lakh and his wife Maria Goretti Warsi made profits of Rs 38 lakh.

In its order in the Sadhna price manipulation case, SEBI has barred all noticees from accessing the capital markets till further notice from the regulator. All noticees will have to square off their open derivative position, if any within 3 months or at the expiry of such contracts, whichever is earlier. Also certain noticees will have to disgorge their illegal gains of nearly Rs 42 crore as penalty.

As per its annual report, Sadhna Broadcast is engaged in the business of launching television channels and to carry out the business of TV, newsfilms, music, serials.

In the case of Sharpline Broadcast, SEBI has names 24 noticees involved in the process of pumping and dumping of shares.

The assessment period for SEBI in the case of Sharpline Broadcast was between April 2022 and August 2022. The modus operandi in this case was similar where during second half of May 2022, false and misleading videos about the company were uploaded on two YouTube channels namely, ’MidCap Calls’ and ‘Profit Yatra’.

These YouTube videos again peddled false and misleading news to recommend that investors should buy the Sharpline stock for extraordinary profits. These YouTube channels had lakhs of subscribers and the misleading videos had crores of viewership aided by promotion through paid advertising campaigns.

In its order against Sharpline Broadcast, SEBI has barred all 24 notices from dealing in capital markets till further notice from the regulator. All noticees will have to square off their open derivative position, if any within 3 months or at the expiry of such contracts, whichever is earlier. Certain noticees will have to disgorge their illegal gains of over Rs 12 crore as penalty.

