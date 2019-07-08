In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Business

Sebi may grant two years for 35% public shareholding, says report

Updated : July 08, 2019 09:24 AM IST

Sebi is concerned with the implications of the takeover code regulations, if the promoters holding has to be limited to 35 percent, the report said. 
The proposal made in the Union budget would see promoters shareholding reducing to 65 percent from the current limit of 75 percent. While it comes as good news for the investors, it may not sit well with India Inc. 
Sebi may grant two years for 35% public shareholding, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV