Business
Sebi may grant two years for 35% public shareholding, says report
Updated : July 08, 2019 09:24 AM IST
Sebi is concerned with the implications of the takeover code regulations, if the promoters holding has to be limited to 35 percent, the report said.
The proposal made in the Union budget would see promoters shareholding reducing to 65 percent from the current limit of 75 percent. While it comes as good news for the investors, it may not sit well with India Inc.
