Sebi may clamp down on broker commissions for PMS, AIFs, says report
Updated : July 30, 2019 10:32 AM IST
The proposal follows complaints that asset managers and distributors are aggressively pushing PMS and AIFs to investors after incentives for selling mutual fund schemes were cut, the report said.
The capital market regulator has asked feedback from the PMS industry and will come up with a plan shortly.
