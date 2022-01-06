Sebi is hiring officers, IT professionals, researchers ahead of LIC's big IPO; check details

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is hiring 120 Grade A (Assistant Manager) officers across streams to strengthen its headcount. Eligible candidates can apply through Sebi's official website till January 24.

Sebi will be holding the Phase I online examinations on February 20, Phase II (Except paper 2 of IT stream) on March 20. Paper 2 will be held on April 3. As of now, Sebi has not announced the Phase III Interview dates.

The board has invited applications for 80 posts in general departments, 16 in legal, 14 in information and technology, 7 in research, and around 3 in-office language stream in the next four months. At present, the total headcount of Sebi stands at 850. The new recruits will undergo probation of two years and the confirmed in the services subject to their performance.

The application fee for unreserved/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 1,000, which is non-refundable. The SC/ST and PwBD candidates will need to deposit Rs 100 as intimation charges.

Sebi also clarified that separate online applications for each stream will have to be made with the fee for each application and once paid, it will not be refunded. Candidates are allowed to apply for the maximum of two streams only for which he or she is eligible.

Last year, more than 110 companies from online grocery platforms to food delivery start-ups listed their shares in Mumbai. These companies raised almost $18 million. As per Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi, the board also ranked seventh in terms of IPOs and eighth in terms of IPOs globally.

Sebi plans to fill up these positions before other startups raise funds in the primary market. Among the upcoming fund-raising deals, India's biggest lender, the State Bank of India is expected to raise $1 billion by selling a stake in its own mutual fund venture through an IPO. LIC is planning its IPO, which is going to be the nation’s biggest public issue.