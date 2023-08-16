SEBI floats consultation paper on voluntary delisting, proposes fixed price delisting as an alternative

The regulator has proposed the introduction of fixed-price delisting as an alternate path to Reverse Book Building (RBB) process. Fixed price delisting process would be allowed for companies whose shares are frequently traded as defined under the Takeover Code.

In its last board meeting, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said they don’t want ‘Abhimanyus’ in the market. The statement was made in relation to giving an exit option to every stakeholder in the market. SEBI with its new consultation on voluntary delisting regulations only intends to walk the talk.

SEBI in its consultation paper has proposed reforms primarily around five key segments under the existing delisting process. These five segments include- Alternatives To The Reverse Book Building Process, Delisting Of Investment Holding Companies (IHCs), Counter-Offer Framework, Determination Of ‘Floor Price’ Under Delisting Regulations and Review Of The Reference Date For Determination Of The Floor Price.

Delisting regulations provide an exit opportunity to all public shareholders in case the equity shares of the company are sought to be delisted from stock exchanges. This exit opportunity is determined at the price arrived when the cumulative shareholding of the acquirer along with the shares tendered/offered by the public shareholders reaches 90 percent of the total issued shares under the Reverse Book Building mechanism

In case the discovered price is acceptable to the acquirer, the acquirer shall be required to accept all the equity shares so tendered by the public shareholders. However, in case, the discovered price is not acceptable to the acquirer, the acquirer has an option of either making a counter-offer or rejecting the discovered price.

The regulator has sought stakeholder comments on the proposed reforms by September 4, 2023.

SEBI chairperson in her last interaction with media, had spoken about the possibility of introducing an alternate mechanism to the Reverse Book Building process under delisting regulations. This intention from market regulator SEBI finds a mention in the consultation paper released.

The move towards fixed price delisting will be very crucial as delisting through the Reverse Book Building process often results in increased volatility and speculative activities in shares of a company. fixed price route will give acquirers and shareholders certainty with respect to the pricing of the delisting offer.

It would help shareholders decide upfront whether to participate in the delisting process or not at the given price. Fixed price delisting could also benefit an acquirer in arranging funds for such delisting offers and the speculation that emerges pursuant to the announcement of delisting may also be minimized.

Currently, the Reverse Book Building process is the only mechanism available for delisting shares from exchanges.

SEBI has also proposed to reduce the shareholder threshold under a counter-delisting offer. For successful completion of the delisting process, the acquirer needs to acquire 90 percent of the shares in the company. In the event of the acquirer not being able to acquire the needed threshold of 90 percent the delisting process fails leaving the option of price revision and a counter-delisting offer by the acquirer.

An illustration is set below:

Sr No Parameter Scenario

1 Acquirer Shareholding (Promoter’s Shareholding) (A) 25% 35% 52% 68% 74% 2 Public Shareholding (B) 75% 65% 48% 32% 26% (i) Difference Between The Promoter’s Shareholding And 75% 50% 40% 23% 7% 1%

SEBI has proposed to reduce the threshold of 90 percent for this very counter-delisting offer. The rationale is to put through the delisting process in a situation where the majority of the shareholder vote in favor of one. Currently, the threshold of 90 percent share acquisition by the acquirer needs to be followed for a counter-delisting offer as well.

The regulator has also proposed changes on who qualifies to bring out a counter-delisting offer after the first offer fails. As per SEBI’s proposal, if the discovered price is not accepted by the acquirer or if the cumulative post-offer shareholding of acquirer fails to reach 90 percent, the acquirer will have the option to make a counter-offer if the bids received under the first delisting offer are higher of 1) the difference between the acquirer’s shareholding and 75 percent of the total issued shares of the company and 2) 50% of the public shareholding.

SEBI has also proposed changes in the process through which the determination of floor price is done for the delisting of a particular scrip. Currently, the reference date for the determination of the floor price is the day the company informs the stock exchanges of the board meeting being undertaken to approve the delisting proposal.

The board of directors of the company intending to delist itself is required to approve the delisting proposal of the acquirer not later than 21 days from the date of the initial public announcement.

SEBI has proposed that the reference date for the calculation of floor price should be changed to the date when exchanges are first informed of the board meeting being undertaken for the purpose of approving delisting.

The move comes to minimise the risk of substantial and abnormal trading activity in the shares of the company during the period between the date of the initial public announcement or the date of the prior intimation to the stock exchanges and the date of the actual board meeting.

Importantly, SEBI has also proposed to have separate delisting regulations for Investment Holding Companies (IHC).

An investment holding company (IHC) Is a company whose main activity is holding investments in listed and unlisted companies. In certain cases, such IHCs may also hold other assets (e.g., property, real estate). The shares of an IHC tend to trade at a discount compared to the underlying value of the investments of the IHC.

One of the primary reasons is that investments of the promoters and members of the promoter group in IHCs are long-term investments and the market does not expect the sale of such shares. Current delisting regulations currently do not provide a separate framework for delisting of listed IHCs and such companies are required to be delisted in accordance with the Delisting Regulations.

However, the market price and the price determined as the floor price will not reflect the intrinsic value of the investments and the reverse book-building mechanism may not provide a fair exit price to the public shareholder.

SEBI has proposed an alternate delisting framework, whereby the shares of the underlying listed companies held by the IHC are transferred to the IHC’s public shareholders and the holding of the public shareholders in the IHC is extinguished pursuant to a court-approved scheme of arrangement.

Also, SEBI has proposed cash payments to the public shareholders of the listed IHC in exchange for the underlying shares or investments made by such IHC in unlisted companies and other assets.