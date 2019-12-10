#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Sebi finds 10 entities guilty of releasing sensitive data on WhatsApp groups, says report

Updated : December 10, 2019 12:52 PM IST

Sebi found that these entities and individuals released unpublished price-sensitive information on WhatsApp groups having analysts and journalists as members, the report said.
The Sebi initiated the case in December 2017 after finding that earnings of companies such as HDFC Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Bata India Ltd had made their way to WhatApp groups.
