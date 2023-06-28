SEBI cuts listing timeline to 3 days after IPO close from current 6

The revised timeline of three days would be made applicable in two phases i.e. voluntary for all public issues opening on or after September 1, 2023, and mandatory on or after December 01, 2023.

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday reduced the timeline for listing of shares in public issues from existing six days to three days.

The moves come after extensive consultation with all stakeholders including anchor investors, registrar & transfer agents, broker-distributors, banks, etc. Extensive stress testing has been done to confirm that the transition to three days would be smooth.

The revised timeline of three days would be made applicable in two phases i.e. voluntary for all public issues opening on or after September 1, 2023, and mandatory on or after December 1, 2023.