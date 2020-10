Market regulator SEBI has barred Santosh B Singh, a dealer at broking firm IIFL, and five of his associates from any stock market transactions till further notice, for front running trades.

Front running is the act of illegally buying or selling shares ahead of a substantial order by a client of a broking firm. If it is a large buy order, the front runner will buy the stock in his personal account and when the client’s order causes the stock price to rise, the front runner will sell out his position at a profit. Likewise, if it is a large sell order, the front runner will short sell the shares or its futures beforehand, and when the client’s order gets executed and causes the price to fall, the frontrunner will square up his short position at a profit.

The IIFL Group’s Mutual Fund schemes, Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Funds were placing orders through IIFL dealer Santosh Singh.

Singh and Adil Gulam Suthar, a former sub-broker at a leading retail broking house are alleged to be the masterminds of the front running operation, run through four entities—Virendra Pratap Singh, Neha Virendra Singh, Gulammohammed Gulamabbas Shaikh and Mohammedidrish A Shaikh—who were doing trades based on the impending orders of these funds.

Subsequently, these entities squared off their positions when the orders of the funds were placed in the market, and made sizeable profits on these transactions.

Singh and Suthar were found to have made around Rs 58 lakh through these trades.

In its order, SEBI has referred to the entities other than Singh and Suthar as ‘mule’ account holders.

Typically, Mule Account Holders (MAH) are the entities who are directly/indirectly recruited/ employed by the masterminds of the front running operation.

The masterminds operate and control the trading account, demat account and bank accounts of the ‘mules’. The three accounts are collectively referred to as “Account Set”.

The regulator said that using a mule account not only helped the masterminds put multiple layers between them and the front running trades but also helps in covering up any audit trail.

The four Mule Account Holders showed their annual income as ranging between Rs 1-5 lakh, but the SEBI probe found that between December 2019 and August 2020, the gross value of the trades done by these entities were between Rs 22-40 crore.

The bank accounts of Singh and Suthar have been impounded by SEBI and the duo have been directed to open an escrow account with a nationalised bank and deposit Rs 58.10 lakh from the front running trades in the escrow account.

They have also been directed to provide a full inventory of all assets held in their name, jointly or severally, whether movable or immovable, or any interest or investment or charge on any of such assets, including details of all bank accounts, demat accounts and mutual fund investments.