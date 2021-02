Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday barred Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for a period of one year. Biyani can’t buy, sell dealing in securities of Future Retail for two years.

The Sebi order pertains to case of alleged insider trading between March and April 2017.

Also, the regulator has barred FCRL Employee Welfare Trust, Anil Biyani, Rajesh Pathak, Rajkumar Pande, Virendra Samani and Arpit Maheshwari from securities market for one year.

Sebi said that it reached the decision on Biyani after probe into use of unpublished price sensitive information to trade in Future Retail.