SEBI bars 6 persons for stock manipulation using Telegram

3 Min(s) Read
Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred six individuals from securities market and also imposed a penalty of Rs 5.68 crore for spreading manipulative information via Telegram application.
Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred six individuals from securities market and also imposed a penalty of Rs 5.68 crore for spreading manipulative information via Telegram application.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up
Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric
Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
According to the SEBI, it had received two complaints against the Telegram channel 'Bullrun2017' in 2021 who had more than 49,000 subscribers and the above-mentioned individuals were alleged to operate the said channel on Telegram to artificially inflate the stock prices and make illegal profits.
Names of 6 individuals are:
Noticee nos. 1, 2 and 3 are hereby restrained from accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, from the date of this Order, till expiry of 3 years.
Noticee nos. 4, 5 and 6 are hereby restrained from accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, from the date of this Order, till expiry of 1 year.
While releasing its final order in the matter on Wednesday, SEBI said ,"The examination of the trades executed by the Noticees revealed that they used their trading accounts to first buy the shares of the concerned companies, followed by making buy recommendations with respect to those scrips through the Telegram channel so as to induce thousands of subscribers to deal in those scrips and eventually, after making such recommendations to the subscribers, Noticees used to sell the shares in the market accumulated by them in the first leg of transaction for a profit."
The Telegram Channel provided recommendations to its subscribers for trading in both Cash as well as Derivatives segments, for both intra-day as well as positional trades. The recommendations issued with respect to the cash segment were majorly focused on small cap scrips. The said Telegram channel allowed only one-way communication from the administrators of the channel who post messages while the subscribers can only view such messages, SEBI said.
"A mere disclaimer in the Telegram Channel description, amidst the aforesaid false claims, stating that the subscribers should consult their financial advisor, does not exonerate them from the nefarious scheme deployed through which large sums of unlawful profits have been generated by them, without disclosure of their own interest in the scrips,” Sebi noted in the order," SEBI order reads.
The final order was issued for violations of sections 11 (1), 11 (4), 11 (4A), 11B (1) and 11B (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Apr 26, 2023 11:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!