Finance
Sebi asks stock brokers, fund houses, other intermediaries to ensure compliance with prevention of unlawful acts
Updated : February 18, 2020 09:22 PM IST
Sebi advised market intermediaries to ensure compliance with instructions pertaining to UAPA
Sebi has asked market entities to ensure that accounts are not opened in the name of anyone whose name appears in updated list of individuals and entities linked to Taliban and Al-Qaida.
Market intermediaries have been asked to comply with anti-money laundering guidelines and obligation for combating terrorism financing.