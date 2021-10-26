Sebi approves IPOs of Paytm, PolicyBazaar, five others

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved seven initial public offerings (IPOs) last week. The seven firms that were given a go-ahead for their IPOs include Paytm, PolicyBazaar, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Anand Rathi Wealth, Tarsons Products, Sapphire Foods and HP Adhesives.

Of these, Paytm is expected to roll out the biggest public offer. In fact, Paytm's Rs 16,600-crore IPO, if successful, will be India's largest. Of the IPOs launched so far, Coal India's Rs 15,200-crore offer rolled out in 2010 remains the country's largest public offer.

Paytm had filed its draft papers in July, proposing to sell new shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and existing shares worth another Rs 8,300 crore. The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company is aiming for a valuation of Rs 1.47-1.78 lakh crore.

PolicyBazaar is looking to raise about Rs 6,018 crore through its IPO. In terms of size, PolicyBazaar is followed by Tarsons Products (Rs 1,500 crore), Anand Rathi Wealth (Rs 1,000 crore), and ESAF Small Finance Bank (Rs 800 crore).

While, Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, has only disclosed that its IPO will consist of 1.75 crore equity shares. Similarly, HP Adhesives' IPO will consist of 41.40 lakh equity shares.

Earlier, Sebi approved IPOs of six companies in the week ended October 16. The companies that received the Sebi nod were Adani Wilmar, Nykaa, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Penna Cement, Latent View Analytics, and Sigachi Industries.

So far, a record 41 companies have rolled out their IPOs in 2021. They have collectively mopped up Rs 66,974 crore through IPOs, which is just Rs 173 crore short of the all-time high of Rs 67,147 crore witnessed in 2017.