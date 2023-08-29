CNBC TV18
SEBI approves IPO for TPG Capital-backed RR Kabel

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 225 crore and an OFS of over 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

By Yash Jain   | Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 29, 2023 6:35:26 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Capital markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday (August 29) approved the IPO of TPG Capital-backed wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd.

The IPO (initial public offering) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Those selling shares in the OFS are — Mahendrakumar Rameshwarlal Kabra, Hemant Mahendrakumar Kabra, Sumutilizeendrakumar Kabra, Kabel Buildcon Solutions Private Ltd, and Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.
Apart from these, US-based private equity firm TPG Capital, which holds a 21 percent stake in RR Kabel, will partly sell its stake in the company under the OFS.
Also Read: Pyramid Technoplast makes a stellar debut, lists at over 12% premium to IPO price
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of Rs 170 crore from fresh issues to pare down, in full or in part, debt availed from banks and financial institutions.
The firm is a leading company in the Indian consumer electrical industry, comprising wires and cables and fast-moving electrical goods. The company also has one of the largest networks of electricians, covering 1,47,810 electricians across India, as of FY22.
RR Kabel is among the fastest-growing consumer electrical companies among its peers in India, growing at a CAGR of 33 percent between FY20 and FY22. The firm had a market share of about 8 percent in market value in FY22. The same stood at 5 percent in FY15.
Axis Capital Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
Also Read: Airtel plans Uganda’s biggest IPO to seek over $200 million
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Aug 29, 2023 6:33 PM IST
X