Economy
Flows into mutual fund direct plans to rise as Sebi allows investors access to bourses
Updated : February 27, 2020 03:08 PM IST
“This is expected to provide level playing field to exchange Mutual Fund distribution platforms vis a vis Mutual Fund utility,” said Ganesh Ram, Head, BSE StAR MF.
Industry participants believe that the move will increase flows into direct plans of mutual funds and help the industry penetrate into smaller cities.
SEBI also directed stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to make necessary amendments to their existing bylaws, rules and regulations.