Sebi agrees to reclassify governmentt stake in IDBI Bank post sale as 'public shareholding'

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 5, 2023 7:04:06 PM IST (Published)

The Sebi directed the new acquirer to comply with minimum public shareholding norms within one year of the sale, the lender added. Under the Sebi's minimum public shareholding norms, listed entities need to have at least 25 percent public shareholding, subject to certain conditions.

IDBI Bank on Thursday said it received a letter from capital markets regulator Sebi agreeing to reclassify the government's residual 15 percent stake in the lender as 'public shareholding' post privatisation.

This comes after the government requested Sebi for treating its residual stake in IDBI Bank post-strategic divestment as public shareholding and purely financial investment.
However, Sebi set some conditions for the government to reclassify the Centre's residual 15 percent stake in IDBI Bank. The regulator said the voting rights of the government shall not exceed 15 percent of the total voting rights of the bank, IDBI said in an exchange filing.
Also, the intention of the government to get its shareholding re-classified as public holding shall be specified in the letter of offer dispatched to the shareholders of IDBI Bank in connection with the open offer made by the new acquirer, the lender said.
After completion of the strategic disinvestment, IDBI Bank has to make an application to the stock exchanges for reclassification of the government holding under the public category, IDBI said.
Further, the Sebi directed the new acquirer to comply with minimum public shareholding norms within one year of the sale, the lender added. Under the Sebi's minimum public shareholding norms, listed entities need to have at least 25 percent public shareholding, subject to certain conditions.
The government and LIC together are looking to sell a 60.72 percent stake in IDBI Bank, and the last date for submitting an Expression of Interest (EoI) or preliminary bids is December 16. The government and LIC together hold a 94.72 percent stake in IDBI Bank.
The successful bidder would be required to make an open offer for the acquisition of 5.28 percent public shareholding. Pursuant to the transaction, the government will own a 15 percent stake and LIC 19 percent shareholding in IDBI Bank, taking their total holding to 34 percent.
Interested bidders would have to clear RBI's 'fit and proper' assessment and get security clearance from the government/home ministry in the EoI stage itself to be able to access IDBI Bank's data room for due diligence. The successful bidder would be required to mandatorily lock-in at least 40 percent of the equity capital for five years from the date of acquisition.
