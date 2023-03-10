English
Seamec gains most in three years after subcontract with consortium partner for Rs 80 crore project

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 10, 2023 4:22:08 PM IST (Published)

The contract is to be executed over two working seasons by May 2024.

Shares of marine services company Seamec Ltd. ended 15.67 percent higher at Rs 794.55 on Friday after the company announced that it has entered into a subcontract agreement with its consortium partner for a pipeline replacement project.

As per the agreement, Seamec will take up some subsea installation works of state-owned oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on a unit rate basis.


The total value of the said contract is approximately Rs 80.77 crore. The contract value is estimated at the maximum indicated quantity of scope of work. The contract is to be executed over two working seasons by May 2024.

In the December quarter, Seamec reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.77 crore, falling by a massive 104.4 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 40.26 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Further, its consolidated net sales declined by 8.07 percent to Rs 100.68 crore, compared to Rs 109.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Seamec’s EBITDA of Rs 21.33 crore in the December quarter was 66.87 percent lower than Rs 64.38 crore in the year-ago period.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
