SBI to study viability of buying stake in Yes Bank, reports Reuters citing sources

Updated : March 06, 2020 07:26 AM IST

India's largest lender, State Bank of India, on Thursday, agreed to conduct a viability assessment into buying a stake in the debt-ridden private sector Yes Bank, said sources to Reuters.
"The board has recommended to undertake a viability study before taking a decision on Yes Bank," the source, who attended the board meeting, told Reuters.
Two senior finance ministry officials, directly involved in the matter, said "the commercial decision would be taken by the SBI board" and different options were on the table.
