SBI to offload 2 percent stake in NSDL IPO via OFS

The offer will see existing shareholders like NSE, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, among others, selling their shares. Shares of State Bank of India ended at Rs 592.50, down by Rs 1.25, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.

The bank holds a 5 percent stake in NSDL. The country's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, July 10, said it will sell up to 2 percent (40,00,000 equity shares) stake in the initial public offering (IPO) of the National Securities Depository (NSDL) via an offer for sale (OFS).

NSDL's offer will comprise 5.72 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each. The price will be determined at a later date. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC, IDBI Capital, Motilal Oswal, and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers for the issue.

A certain portion of the issue will be reserved for eligible employees as well, and the company may offer a discount to the eligible employees on the IPO price.