SBI to consider raising funds via unsecured notes worth up to $2 billion

The country's biggest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday said it plans to raise up to $2 billion through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in the US dollar during the current financial year.

The Executive Committee of the Central Board is scheduled to meet on April 18 to consider the proposal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

"To examine the status and decide on long-term fundraising in single/multiple tranches of up to $2 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the financial year 2023-24," the lender said.

Last month, SBI had raised funds worth Rs 3,717 crore at a coupon rate of 8.25 percent through Additional Tier 1 bond issuance. The term of these bonds is perpetual with a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter.

The proceeds of bonds will be utilised in augmenting Additional Tier 1 Capital and the overall capital base of the Bank and strengthening capital adequacy in accordance with RBI Guidelines, SBI said.