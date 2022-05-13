SBI clocks record quarterly profit on strong loan growth — D-Street not impressed

State Bank of India (SBI) — the country's largest lender by assets — on Friday reported a 41.3 percent year-on-year jump in quarterly net profit to a record Rs 9,113.5 crore, missing Street estimates. SBI shares made a U-turn after an initial spike following the earnings announcement, finishing the day down four percent.

The lender's net interest income (NII) — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — for the January-March period rose 15.3 percent to Rs 31,198 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Both net profit and NII fell short of Street estimates.

The bank clocked loan growth of of 10.3 percent on year — the highest in 11 quarters.

The SBI stock succumbed to negative territory after rising to as high as Rs 477 apiece on BSE following the earnings announcement.

M arket expert Prakash Diwan told CNBC-TV18 that the bank's loan growth is a great start, but its profit margins will have to get padded along the way .

However, he also said: “One essential thing that you have to remember for large lenders is that an increasing interest rate scenario always ends up being profitable. SBI has already cleaned up their books to such a large extent."

The lender's asset quality improved in the January-March period. Net bad loans as a percentage of total advances reduced to 1.02 percent in the fourth quarter of the year ended March 2022, from 1.34 in the October-December period.

SBI saw a 34.5 percent year-on-year decrease in provisions to Rs 7,237.4 crore for the three-month period, according to the filing.

Asutosh Mishra, Head of Research-Institutional Equity at Ashika Stock Broking, is of the view that SBI is "very well placed" in the current scenario given its loan growth.

“The most important point from the next year's perspective is how the loan growth is panning out for the bank. The biggest concern that investors were having was that the loan growth was languishing compared to its own record in the past... It is a very healthy sign and will give visibility to the future path of NII growth," he told CNBC-TV18.

(With inputs from Abhishek Kothari)