SBI clocks record quarterly profit on strong loan growth — D-Street gives a thumbs-up

State Bank of India (SBI) — the country's largest lender by assets — on Friday reported a 41.3 percent year-on-year jump in quarterly net profit to a record Rs 9,113.5 crore. SBI shares rose after the earnings announcement as the bank's profitability was boosted by strong loan growth, and an improvement in margin as well as asset quality.

The lender's net interest income (NII) — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — for the January-March period rose 15.3 percent to Rs 31,198 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

However, both net profit and NII fell short of Street estimates.

The bank clocked loan growth of of 10.3 percent on year — the highest in 11 quarters.

The SBI stock built on the day's gains after the earnings announcement, rising as much as 3.1 percent to Rs 477 apiece on BSE.

Asutosh Mishra, Head of Research-Institutional Equity at Ashika Stock Broking, believes SBI is "very well placed" in the current scenario given the loan growth.

“The most important point from the next year's perspective is how the loan growth is panning out for the bank. The biggest concern that investors were having was that the loan growth was languishing compared to its own record in the past... It is a very healthy sign and will give visibility to the future path of NII growth," he told CNBC-TV18.

The lender's asset quality improved in the January-March period. Net bad loans as a percentage of total advances reduced to 1.02 percent in the fourth quarter of the year ended March 2022, from 1.34 in the October-December period.

SBI saw a 34.5 percent year-on-year decrease in provisions to Rs 7,237.4 crore for the three-month period, according to the filing.

“One essential thing that you have to remember for large lenders is that an increasing interest rate scenario always ends up being profitable. SBI has already cleaned up their books to such a large extent... The loan growth is a great start. It is just that profit margins will have to get padded along the way, m arket expert Prakash Diwan told CNBC-TV18.

(With inputs from Abhishek Kothari)