The share price of State Bank of India (SBI) surged 15 percent on Friday after the public sector lender reported better than expected earnings for the December quarter.

The sentiment was also lifted after brokerages retained their bullish view on the stock and raised the target price for a 12-month period on strong asset quality outcome post-COVID-19.

The stock rose as much as 15 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 408 per share on the BSE. It has surged over 20 percent since reporting its earnings yesterday.

The country's largest lender reported a net profit of Rs 5,196.2 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, down 6.9 percent from Rs 5,583.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) for the firm in Q3FY21 rose 3.7 percent to Rs 28,820 crore from Rs 27,779 crore, YoY, in line with the poll estimates. The domestic net interest margin was flat on a sequential basis at 3.34 percent.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) fell 6.4 percent to Rs 1.17 lakh crore from Rs 1.25 lakh crore, while net NPA declined 20.4 percent to Rs 29,031.7 crore from Rs 36,450.7 crore, QoQ.

Among brokerages, CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on the stock and raised its target to Rs 560 per share from Rs 385 earlier. It expects a big rerating for the stock on the back of much better than expected Q3 earnings.

"SBI’s 3QFY21 performance was much better than expected, with 3QFY21 gross slippages of just Rs 2500 crore which is the best among banks under our coverage that has reported and now full-year slippages of 1.5 percent of loans is the lowest the bank would have seen in the last 15 years," CLSA said.

Citi also has a 'buy' call on the stock and raised its target to Rs 430 per share from Rs 350 earlier. Lower than expected stress level, improvement in loan growth, and strong deposit traction should drive earnings, it added.