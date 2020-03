Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) plunged over 10 percent in the early trade on Friday after the bank’s board gave in-principle nod to explore investment opportunity in the debt-ridden private sector lender Yes Bank.

The scrip hit an intraday low of Rs 257.35 after falling 10.73 percent on the BSE.

At 10:05, SBI shares were trading 5.71 percent lower at Rs 271.55 on the BSE.

The country’s largest lender, SBI, and the Life Insurance Corporation of India are likely to pick up 24.5 percent stake each in Yes Bank, CNBC-TV18 has learned, in a government- and RBI-approved bailout of the beleaguered private-sector lender.

The SBI-LIC consortium would likely appoint a new managing director and get board control of the bank.

According to brokerage Citi, a further Rs 27,000 crore would be required to capitalize the Yes Bank, assuming that its current tier 1 capital is utilized to provide for existing stress on the balance sheet.

"If SBI has to hypothetically contribute around 50 percent of this incremental capital requirement, then the impact on its net worth would be around 6 percent. This would still be better than a direct acquisition or merger, which would have integration issues as well as challenges in terms of regulatory approvals," Citi said.

Macquarie Capital Securities said in a note that SBI and other PSU banks will not need to pay more than Re 1 for YES Bank share as the private lender's net worth is zero and there is lack of clarity on the bank's deposit franchise due to the solvency issues.

Kotak Institutional Equities believes that financial investment by SBI can ideally limit the loss as compared to a merger and consequently, removes a key overhang on the stock.