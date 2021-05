The share price of State Bank of India (SBI) rallied over 4 percent in early trade on Monday as brokerages maintained their bullish view on the stock after the lender posted strong March quarter earnings.

The state-run largest lender on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 6,450.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, registering a jump of 80.1 percent from Rs 3,580.8 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income (NII) during Q4FY21 rose 18.9 percent to Rs 27,067 crore as against 22,767 crore, YoY.

The bank’s asset quality during the quarter also improved significantly.

Global brokerage CLSA said that the bank's Q4 numbers were strong, with just 22 bps of slippages and further net interest margin (NIM) improvement.

"FY21 slippages at less than 1.2 percent of loans were best in class, with the corporate credit cycle clearly turning and retail slippages at less than 0.5 percent of loans. We conservatively expect SBI ROEs to inch up to about 15 percent by FY23F; current valuations at 0.7x Mar-23 book are undemanding," CLSA said.

The brokerage maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 650 per share from Rs 600 earlier.

Credit Suisse maintained Outperform call on SBI and raised EPS by 2-8 percent on lower provisions and higher recoveries. It has a target price of Rs 480 per share.

The brokerage said that the bank's strong asset quality outcomes and recoveries will aid RoE. SBI may not need additional capital unless loan growth picks up, it added.

HSBC maintained a Buy call with a target price of 485 per share. It is of the view that SBI's asset quality performance is better than peers and underlying operating trends are stable.

At 9:55 am, the stock was trading 1.50 percent higher at Rs 407.10 apiece on the BSE.