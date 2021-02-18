  • SENSEX
SBI shares jump 3.5% to hit 52-week high after Morgan Stanley raises target, reiterates bullish stance

Updated : February 18, 2021 11:08 AM IST

The brokerage has an 'overweight' call on the stock and raised its target to Rs 600 per share from Rs 525 earlier.
It further stated that the bull case target for the stock is Rs 765 per share implying a 90 percent upside.
The stock surged as much as 3.5 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 426.45 on the BSE.
