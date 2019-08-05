SBI shares fall 4% as brokerages cut price targets after Q1 miss
Updated : August 05, 2019 09:58 AM IST
SBI reported net profit at Rs 2,312 crore in the June quarter as against the loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
About 22 analysts, on an average, had expected the Mumbai-based lender to post a profit of Rs 4,083 crore, Refinitiv data showed.
