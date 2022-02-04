SBI shares hit 52-week high ahead of Q3 results

State Bank of India (SBI) shares hit a 52-week high on Friday, as investors awaited the country's largest lender by assets to report its quarterly financial results. On BSE, the SBI stock rose as much as 1.2 percent to Rs 546.4 apiece -- a 52-week high -- before giving up the day's gains.

At 11:20 am, SBI shares were down 0.2 percent at Rs 539.3. The benchmark Nifty50 index moved within a tight range around the flatline, a day after halting a three-day winning run that began on the eve of the presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament.

SBI will report its financial results for the October-December period on Saturday, February 5.

SBI shares have rewarded investors with a return of 51.9 percent in the last one year, as against the Nifty50's 18 percent gain.

