SBI raises Rs 10,000 crore via unsecured long-term infrastructure bonds at 7.54%

Country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday raised Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.54 percent through its third infrastructure bond issuance, bidding for which took place on July 31, 2023.

The proceeds of bonds will be utilised in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment. The tenor of these bonds is 15 years. This is the first issuance of long-term bonds by any bank for this tenor in the current financial year, the bank said.

The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids of Rs 21,698 crore and was oversubscribed by 4.34 times against the base issue size.

The total number of bids received was 115 indicating wide participation. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, corporates, etc.

Based on the response, the State Bank of India has decided to accept Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.54 percent payable annually for a tenor of 15 years. This represents the spread of 13 bps over the corresponding FBIL G-Sec par curve.

Prior to this, the bank had raised infrastructure bonds of Rs 9,718 crore on January 19, 2023, at a spread of 17 bps over the corresponding FBIL G-Sec par curve. The bank has an AAA credit rating with a stable outlook from domestic credit rating agencies for these instruments.

This issuance is also very significant as despite the recent hardening of yields, the bank has been successful in raising 15 years Long Term Bonds successively at a finer spread and it will help the bank in lending long-term to infrastructure.