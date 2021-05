Market

SBI net profit jumps 80% YoY in Q4: Here's what brokerages say

Updated : May 24, 2021 09:23 AM IST

Goldman Sachs has maintained a Buy call on SBI and raised its target price, while Credit Suisse has lifted EPS by 2-8 percent on lower provisions and higher recoveries. Here's what brokerages have to say about SBI stock after Q4 earnings:

Morgan Stanley is Overweight on SBI; says valuations are attractive at current levels

Credit Suisse maintains Outperform call on SBI and lifted EPS by 2-8% on lower provisions and higher recoveries.

CLSA maintains a Buy call on SBI with a target price of Rs 650 per share.

Macquarie maintains an Outperform call on SBI with a target price of Rs 450 per share. It says weak loan growth remains a concern.

Jefferies has raised its target on SBI to Rs 520 per share with a Buy rating.

HSBC maintains a Buy call on SBI with a target at Rs 485 per share. It believes that valuation discount to private peers are unwarranted given its strong performance.

Nomura maintains a Buy call on SBI with a target at Rs 550 per share.

Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy call on SBI and increased its target price to Rs 648 per share from Rs 585 earlier.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that the bank is well placed to improve RoE to normalised levels.

