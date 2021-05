The share price of SBI Life Insurance Company (SBI Life) rallied over 7 percent to hit its 52-week high as selling overhang eased on Friday after 4.1 crore shares of the firm changed hands via block deals.

As per reports, US private equity fund CA Emerald Investments, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners, was looking to sell a 3.5 percent stake in the firm worth $447 million or Rs 3,308 crore through the stock exchange platform on Friday, according to a term sheet issued by the sole book-runner JPMorgan.

The stock jumped as much as 7.2 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,040 per share on the BSE.

The sale price has been fixed at Rs 945 apiece, 2.5 percent lower than Thursday’s closing price of Rs 969.30 per share. CA Emerald Investments held a 6 percent stake in the company.

The investment group had acquired a 9 percent stake from BNP Paribas Cardif SA in SBI Life in March 2019 for about $652 million, making it Carlyle's one of its biggest investments in India.

Then in November 2019, Carlyle sold around a 3 percent stake of the firm for about Rs 2,800 crore through an open market transaction.

SBI Life was incorporated as a joint venture between the State Bank of India (SBI) and BNP Paribas. Last month BNP sold a 5 percent stake in SBI Life and reduce its stake to 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, in the March quarter, SBI Life posted a net profit of Rs 532.38 crore, just a little higher than Rs 530.67 crore reported in the year-ago period. It had a net premium of Rs 15,555.74 crore against Rs 11,862.98 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the insurer's net profit stood at Rs 1,456 crore while the new business premium rose to Rs 20,624 crore from Rs 16,592 crore in the preceding fiscal. Also, the value of the new business (VoNB) increased by 16 percent year-on-year in FY21 to Rs 2,330 crore.