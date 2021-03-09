SBI Life shares jump 5% on strong February growth trends Updated : March 09, 2021 01:24 PM IST SBI Life posted an over 60 percent growth in its NBP for the month. Post-unlock, SBI Life’s APE trends have improved materially with just a 4 percent YoY drop in the 11 months of FY21. The stock rose as much as 5.2 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 972 per share on the BSE. Published : March 09, 2021 01:24 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply