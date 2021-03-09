  • SENSEX
SBI Life shares jump 5% on strong February growth trends

Updated : March 09, 2021 01:24 PM IST

SBI Life posted an over 60 percent growth in its NBP for the month.
Post-unlock, SBI Life’s APE trends have improved materially with just a 4 percent YoY drop in the 11 months of FY21.
The stock rose as much as 5.2 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 972 per share on the BSE.
