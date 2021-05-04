SBI Life shares hit 52-week high post Q4 results; brokerages set higher target price Updated : May 04, 2021 01:03:09 IST SBI Life stock price quoted at Rs 988.25 at 12.23 pm on NSE, rising 3.11 percent. SBI Life opened at Rs 998, rising over 4 percent from its previous close of Rs 958.60 apiece. SBI Life touched the new 52-week high price at Rs 1,005 per share. Published : May 04, 2021 12:57 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply