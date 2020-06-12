SBI Life Insurance OFS begins today, stock gains 2%

The share price of SBI Life Insurance gained over 2 percent on Friday, in an otherwise bearish market, after its promoter State Bank of India approved to sell up to 2.1 crore equity shares or 2.1 percent stake via an offer for sale.

The stock fell in the early trade but later recovered. At 12:00 pm, the stock was trading 1.31 percent higher at Rs 751.20 per share on the BSE.

The shares of SBI Life Insurance have regained half the losses since a massive plunge seen in March. The stock has gained over 46 percent since its 52-week low of Rs 520.00 hit on March 19.

The country’s largest lender has proposed to sell more than 2 crore shares in SBI Life to achieve Minimum Public Shareholding of 25 percent. The floor price for the sale was fixed at Rs 725 per share and offer opens today.

As of March 31, SBI held 57.60 percent in SBI Life Insurance. BNP Paribas Cardif holds 5.20 percent stake in the company.

The issue opens today for non-retail investors and on June 15, for retail investors. The company said that no discount shall be offered to retail investors but 10 percent of the shares on sale will be reserved for the category. Further, 25 percent of the shares on sale have also been reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies.