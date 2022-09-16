Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Life, Hindalco, United Spirits and more

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in red on Friday tracking losses across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 122 points or 0.68 percent to 17,757 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,255 with a stop loss at Rs 1,310
Sell Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 512 with a stop loss at Rs 538
Buy Granules for a target of Rs 332 with a stop loss at Rs 312
Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 233 with a stop loss at Rs 212
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy United Spirits for a target of 890-900 with a stop loss at Rs 830
Sell Hindalco for a target of Rs 400-395 with a stop loss at Rs 431
