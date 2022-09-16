    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Life, Hindalco, United Spirits and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Life, Hindalco, United Spirits and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Life, Hindalco, United Spirits and more
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in red on Friday tracking losses across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 122 points or 0.68 percent to 17,757 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Sell SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,255 with a stop loss at Rs 1,310
    Sell Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 512 with a stop loss at Rs 538
    Buy Granules for a target of Rs 332 with a stop loss at Rs 312
    Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 233 with a stop loss at Rs 212
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy United Spirits for a target of 890-900 with a stop loss at Rs 830
    Sell Hindalco for a target of Rs 400-395 with a stop loss at Rs 431
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    buy sell ideasstock to watchTop stock picks

    Previous Article

    Sensex and Nifty50 make a gap-down start tracking global markets

    Next Article

    Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life, DRL and Cipla: Friday's top brokerage calls

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng