Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Life, Hindalco, United Spirits and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in red on Friday tracking losses across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 122 points or 0.68 percent to 17,757 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,255 with a stop loss at Rs 1,310

Sell Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 512 with a stop loss at Rs 538

Buy Granules for a target of Rs 332 with a stop loss at Rs 312

Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 233 with a stop loss at Rs 212

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy United Spirits for a target of 890-900 with a stop loss at Rs 830

Sell Hindalco for a target of Rs 400-395 with a stop loss at Rs 431