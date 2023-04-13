SBI keeps lending rates unchanged across tenures

Furthermore, the public sector banking company kept the lending rates unchanged for other tenures as well. Other tenures include overnight MCLR (7.95 percent), one-month MCLR (8.10 percent), three-month MCLR (8.10 percent), six-month MCLR (8.40 percent), two-year MCLR (8.60 percent) and three-year MCLR (8.70 percent).

State Bank of India , on Thursday, announced that it will keep the lending rates unchanged across tenures, effective April 15, 2023. Its 1-year Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) remains unchanged at 8.50 percent.

The MCLR is the minimum lending rate below which a bank is not permitted to lend. MCLR replaced the earlier base rate system to determine the lending rates for commercial banks as RBI implemented MCLR on April 1, 2016, to determine rates of interest for loans.

Furthermore, the public sector banking company kept the lending rates unchanged for other tenures as well. Other tenures include overnight MCLR (7.95 percent), one-month MCLR (8.10 percent), three-month MCLR (8.10 percent), six-month MCLR (8.40 percent), two-year MCLR (8.60 percent) and three-year MCLR (8.70 percent).

In February, SBI hiked its lending rates by 10 bps across tenures. Earlier this week, Canara Bank hiked its 6-month and 1-year lending rates by 5 basis points. During the same period, the Bank of Baroda announced that it would hike overnight and one-year lending rates by 5 bps, effective April 12.

Stocks of SBI settled at Rs 532.95 per share, up nearly 1 percent, when the market closed today, April 13, 2023. However, the stock has remained under pressure this year as it has been down over 13 percent to date.