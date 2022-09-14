SBI, IndusInd Bank shares jump on Morgan Stanley's 'overweight' call

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Morgan Stanley maintained an 'overweight' rating on the shares of State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 675 per share and Rs 1,400, respectively.

Banking stocks jumped on Wednesday, September 14, after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley maintained an 'overweight' rating on the shares of State Bank of India , with a target price of Rs 675 per share.

According to the brokerage, the public sector bank has noted a continued strong loan demand led by the retail or small and medium enterprises (SME) segment and increased working capital requirements for corporates due to improved capacity utilisation and higher inflation.

The bank's management has said that the margin decline in the first quarter of FY23 was driven by one-time interest income benefits during the last quarter of FY22. The bank expects margin improvement to resume from the second quarter.

Through its digital initiative YONO, SBI expects to disburse Rs 1 trillion in loans in FY23 against Rs 680 billion in the previous fiscal. YONO has contributed to the opening of 25-30 thousand bank accounts daily.

On shares of IndusInd Bank, Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweighting' call with a target price of Rs 1,400.

According to the bank's management, the loan growth could accelerate to more than 20 percent in the financial year 2023, up from 12 percent in 2022 and 18 percent in quarter one of FY23, led by a demand recovery in vehicle financing as well as the MFI segment.

The margins are expected to remain broadly stable despite a rise in rates. The deposit growth is seen at 18-20 percent, year-on-year, aided by strong traction in new initiatives.

The shares of SBI rose as much as 2.8 percent to 52-week high of Rs 574.75 on Wednesday. The stock was trading 2.7 percent up at Rs 573.2 on BSE at the time of writing.

The shares of IndusInd Bank jumped 4.9 percent on Wednesday. The stock was trading 4.6 percent up at Rs 1,217.4 on BSE at the time of writing.

The shares of other banking stock too rose in Wednesday's session. The Nifty Bank Index rose 1.4 percent to 41,460.2, surpassing record closing high of 41,238 hit on October 26, 2021. Shares of ICICI Bank rose 1.2 percent to 52 week high of Rs 920.