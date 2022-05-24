Time to add some banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) weight to your portfolio, say experts

Wild gyrations on Dalal Street have battered a once-loved heavyweight segment on Dalal Street: the BFSI or banking, financial services and insurance basket. As central banks around the world line up aggressive hikes from pandemic-era interest rates, the Nifty Financial Services — which tracks a slew of largecap and midcap stocks from the three spaces — sits in the bear zone.

A stock or index is said to be in bear territory once it retreats 20 percent or more from its recent peak. And the Nifty Bank — which has 12 of the country's blue-chip banks from private as well as public sectors as its members — is within two percent of the area.

Index Distance from peak (%) Nifty50 -12.8 Nifty Bank -18.1 Nifty Financial Services -20.3 Nifty PSU Bank -20.8 Nifty Private Bank -19.9

The setup comes as the Nifty50 benchmark has cooled off 12.8 percent from the last of its all-time highs last year — the correction zone as it is known in market parlance (10 percent from peak) — and the Street is once again abuzz with talks of overheated valuations.

Financial services hold the maximum weight in the Nifty50 — at 34.8 percent.

Can you add or accumulate the cream of the blue-chip BFSI pack?

The Street is divided.

Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer of MarketsMojo, expects the BFSI space to underperform the market going forward, after being "the darling of investors for a considerable time before the COVID outbreak".

His view is based on three headwinds:

Increasing competition thanks to the fintech threat: New fintech players are entering the market to claim market share from established players.

Economic slowdown: Credit growth will likely take a beating.

R ising interest rates: Historically, higher interest rates have led to higher bad loans.

"Investors' appetite for the BFSI space is likely to remain muted for now on account of high valuations and no scope for revaluation," he said.

Stock Price to earnings (TTM) SBI 13 HDFC Bank 19.6 ICICI Bank 21.2 Axis Bank 15.9 Kotak Mahindra Bank 43 HDFC 28.7 Bajaj Finance 55.2 Muthoot Finance 11.7 Cholamandalam Investment 25 SBI Cards 43.8

Others are more optimistic.

To Geojit Financial Services' Chief Investment Strategist, VK Vijayakumar, BFSI stocks look attractive despite elevated valuations in the market. He is banking on the fundamentals of the banking pack — especially the private sector, which look good to him and improving.

Where to look for growth?

Vijayakumar finds attractive buys in leading banking, mortgage and fintech stocks, due to impressive demand for bank credit compared with last year, he told CNBCTV18.com.

Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst at Angel One, recommends accumulating three stocks from the banking space for the long term:

Stock CMP Target price HDFC Bank 1,302.9 1,859 AU SFB 1,340.7 1,695 Federal Bank 85.1 135

Sustained selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has caused a good correction in BFSI stocks over the last three months, rendering Nifty Bank valuations "very attractive in terms of the adjusted price-to-book value along with one of the cleanest balance sheets", Gupta told CNBCTV18.com.

What about the rest of the BFSI world? Jigar Mistry, Co-Founder of Buoyant Capital, is gung-ho on insurance and banking from the interest rate perspective.

Here's his list of most to least favourite stocks at the moment:

ICICI Bank

SBI

Axis Bank

Federal Bank

Canara Bank

The new kid on the block, LIC is among the cheaper names in the insurance basket, according to Mistry.