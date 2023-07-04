SBI gets approval for buyout of SBICAPS stake in SVL for Rs 708 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The acquisition is to be done on an arm's length basis and the reason behind SBI's acquisition of SVL is better governance. Shares of State Bank of India ended at Rs 589.20, up by Rs 3.80, or 0.65 percent on the BSE.

The country's largest bank on Tuesday (July 4) said it has approved the acquisition of the entire stake held by SBI Capital Markets Ltd in SBICAP Ventures Ltd (SVL) by State Bank of India (SBI) for Rs 708 crore. SBI Capital Markets Ltd (SBICAPS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI.

"...we advise that the Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) of the Bank has accorded approval for acquiring the entire stake held by SBICAPS in SVL by SBI, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals," the lender said in an exchange filing.