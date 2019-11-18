#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
This public sector bank stock could rise 24% in the next 12 months, says Kotak Equities

Updated : November 18, 2019 12:06 PM IST

SBI shares traded at Rs 326.65 per share on Monday, after opening at Rs 324 apiece on BSE at 11.22 am.
So far this year, SBI has gained over 10 percent and the one-year return on the stock too is positive, with the public sector banking behemoth climbing over 12 percent.
In the last 10 years, SBI has returned 40 percent to its investors.
