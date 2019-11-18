This public sector bank stock could rise 24% in the next 12 months, says Kotak Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained 'buy' rating on State Bank of India (SBI) shares with a long-term target price of Rs 400. The long-term price target of Rs 400 has an upside potential of over 24 percent from the scrip's closing price of Rs 322 on Friday.

SBI shares traded at Rs 326.65 per share on Monday, after opening at Rs 324 apiece on BSE at 11.22 am.

"KIE maintains BUY rating on SBI with fair value of Rs 400, valuing the bank at 1x book and 6x Sep'21E EPS for RoEs in the range of ~ 15 percent in the medium term. The broad thesis on the bank remains unchanged and the stock remains KIE's preferred idea among public sector banks," Kotak Securities wrote in a brief note on Monday.

SBI reported a 3.2 times growth in earnings on the back of 21 percent year-on-year growth in revenues, approximately 30 percent YoY operating profit growth and 8 percent YoY growth in provisions, the report added. Net interest income (NII) grew 18 percent YoY but loan growth was modest at 10 percent YoY, while reported net interest margin (NIM) improved 10 basis points quarter-on-quarer at 2.9 percent, it added.

The Kotak Equities note also highlighted that retail loans constitute approximately 30 percent of SBI's loan book and driven largely by home loans and personal loans. Home loans saw a growth of nearly 18 percent YoY, while personal loans grew 42 percent YoY.

So far this year, SBI has gained over 10 percent and the one-year return on the stock too is positive, with the public sector banking behemoth climbing over 12 percent. In the last 10 years, SBI has returned 40 percent to its investors.