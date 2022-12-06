SBI, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 on Tuesday opened lower amid weak global cues.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Coal India is a buy for a target of Rs 240 with a stop loss at Rs 228

SBI is a buy for a target of Rs 635 with a stop loss at Rs 609

Maruti Suzuki is a sell for a target of Rs 8,650 with a stop loss at Rs 8,850

TVS Motors is a sell for a target of Rs 985 with a stop loss at Rs 1,035

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Hinduja Global Solutions is a buy for a target of Rs 1,475 and second target at Rs 1,525 with a stop loss at Rs 1,375

MM Forgings is a buy for a target of Rs 940-980 with a stop loss at Rs 880