SBI, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 6, 2022 9:50:06 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 on Tuesday opened lower amid weak global cues.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Coal India is a buy for a target of Rs 240 with a stop loss at Rs 228
SBI is a buy for a target of Rs 635 with a stop loss at Rs 609
Maruti Suzuki is a sell for a target of Rs 8,650 with a stop loss at Rs 8,850
TVS Motors is a sell for a target of Rs 985 with a stop loss at Rs 1,035
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Hinduja Global Solutions is a buy for a target of Rs 1,475 and second target at Rs 1,525 with a stop loss at Rs 1,375
MM Forgings is a buy for a target of Rs 940-980 with a stop loss at Rs 880
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
First Published:  IST
