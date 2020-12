The share price of SBI Cards jumped over 5 percent on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised HDFC Bank to temporarily stop sourcing of new credit card customers and all launches of the Digital 2.0 program.

RBI has issued the order over HDFC Bank with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank over the past 2 years. RBI has also noted the recent outages in HDFC Bank’s internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020, due to a power failure in the primary data centre.

SBI Cards rose as much as 5.2 percent to its day's high of Rs 838.20 after the RBI directive. HDFC Bank, on the other hand, lost over 1 percent.

SBI Cards is the second biggest credit card company with HDFC Bank leading the market share in the credit card industry. The order asking HDFC Bank to stop sourcing of new credit card customers may bode well for SBI Cards.

For the September quarter, SBI Cards saw a rise in NPAs. The Gross NPA stood at 4.3 percent versus 1.3 percent QoQ. The company saw cards-in force growing 3.8 percent QoQ/16 percent YoY to 11 million buoyed by daily average new accounts acquisition retreating at 98 percent of pre-COVID levels.

Brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher downgraded the stock after its Q2 results. Prabhudas Lilladher downgraded SBI Cards & Payments to 'Accumulate' from 'Buy'. On the basis of its conservative stance, the brokerage turned cautious looking at the company's weak asset quality- credit costs (12 percent) and non-performing assets (8 percent). Also, Prabhudas Lilladher reduced its target price to Rs 895 from Rs 973 earlier.