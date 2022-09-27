By Abhishek Kothari

Mini SBI Cards and Payment Services fared better than the rest of the industry with a strong show in terms of credit spending. The stock of the credit card issuer jumped as the company saw a sequential improvement in market share.

SBI Cards and Payment Services shares rose on Tuesday, following four back-to-back sessions of losses, after data from the Reserve Bank of India showed that the credit card issuer fared better than the rest of the industry with a 35 percent jump in credit spending in August. This was in stark contrast to a 45 percent fall in monthly spending across the industry.

SBI Cards shares ended higher by Rs 29.5 or 3.4 percent at Rs 905 apiece on BSE.

The monthly numbers coincide with the onset of the festive season in India, which normally leads to higher consumer demand and the consequent higher spends.

Analysts see a pickup in spending in September on the back of the festive season, which began on September 26.

SBI Cards regained some of its market share after a decline of five straight months, according to Morgan Stanley, which has an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,100 — implying upside potential of 21.6 percent from its closing price on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse estimates credit card spending to jump 50 percent for SBI Cards in the quarter ending September 2022 compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Analysts say the decline in average spends for the credit card industry remains cause of worry but a pickup can be expected in the coming months driven by the festive season.

CLSA — which has an 'u nderweight' stance on the country's payments space — likes SBI Cards' business model but is of the view that the company's future is "not as rosy as the market is pricing in".

"Its market share gains story of FY17-22 is over, in our view; in fact, in the past few months, it has lost market share due to rising competition and reduced corporate spends," according to the brokerage, which initiated coverage on the payments sector in July 2022.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, SBI Cards and Payment Services — a pure-play credit card company — lined up special offers to tap the festive season.