    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    SBI Cards outshines industry with 35% jump in credit card spending as festive season begins

    SBI Cards outshines industry with 35% jump in credit card spending as festive season begins

    SBI Cards outshines industry with 35% jump in credit card spending as festive season begins
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)

    Mini

    SBI Cards and Payment Services fared better than the rest of the industry with a strong show in terms of credit spending. The stock of the credit card issuer jumped as the company saw a sequential improvement in market share.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell SBI Card share

    TRADE
    SBI Cards and Payment Services shares rose on Tuesday, following four back-to-back sessions of losses, after data from the Reserve Bank of India showed that the credit card issuer fared better than the rest of the industry with a 35 percent jump in credit spending in August. This was in stark contrast to a 45 percent fall in monthly spending across the industry.
    SBI Cards shares ended higher by Rs 29.5 or 3.4 percent at Rs 905 apiece on BSE.
    The monthly numbers coincide with the onset of the festive season in India, which normally leads to higher consumer demand and the consequent higher spends.
    Analysts see a pickup in spending in September on the back of the festive season, which began on September 26.
    SBI Cards regained some of its market share after a decline of five straight months, according to Morgan Stanley, which has an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,100 — implying upside potential of 21.6 percent from its closing price on Tuesday.
    Credit Suisse estimates credit card spending to jump 50 percent for SBI Cards in the quarter ending September 2022 compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
    Image
    Analysts say the decline in average spends for the credit card industry remains cause of worry but a pickup can be expected in the coming months driven by the festive season.
    CLSA — which has an 'underweight' stance on the country's payments space — likes SBI Cards' business model but is of the view that the company's future is "not as rosy as the market is pricing in".
    "Its market share gains story of FY17-22 is over, in our view; in fact, in the past few months, it has lost market share due to rising competition and reduced corporate spends," according to the brokerage, which initiated coverage on the payments sector in July 2022.
    Meanwhile, in a separate development, SBI Cards and Payment Services — a pure-play credit card company — lined up special offers to tap the festive season.
    With more than 1,600 offers across online and offline merchants in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, SBI Cards aims to make shopping experience of its customers more rewarding while adding to the festive cheer, the company said in a statement.
    Catch highlights of the September 27 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Credit CardsSBI cards
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng