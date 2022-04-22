SBI Cards up as RBI restricts shadow banks from issuing credit cards without approval

SBI Cards & Payment Services shares jumped on Friday, after the RBI restricted shadow banks from undertaking the credit card business without the regulator's approval. The SBI Cards stock gained as much as 3.8 percent to Rs 826.8 apiece on the BSE.

Shadow banks -- the non-banking financial corporations -- will need prior approval of the RBI to enter the credit, debit or charge card business virtually or physically.

The RBI also issued a slew of guidelines for card issuers. Commercial banks with net worth of over Rs 100 crore can undertake the credit card business either independently or in partnership with other card issuing banks or NBFCs, according to the RBI.

The guidelines -- which will come into force on July 1 -- come at a time when lenders are seeing a pickup in credit growth.

Macquarie said the impact of RBI action is unclear on financial technology companies and prepaid card issuers. It also said the regulator may be open to granting card licences to large shadow banks as sharing of data is prohibited.