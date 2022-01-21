SBI Cards shares hit 52-week low; what's hurting the stock now

SBI Cards and Payment Services shares fell nearly two percent to a fresh 52-week low on Friday, adding to investors' concerns as the stock entered the sixth session of losses in a row.

The SBI Cards stock fell as much as 1.9 percent to Rs 845 on BSE, breaching its existing 52-week low of Rs 857.2, hit on Thursday.

Prior to Friday's fall, SBI Cards shares had declined almost four percent in five back-to-back sessions.

Last week, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on SBI Cards Payment Services with a 'sell' rating and a target price of Rs 654.

Macquarie, however, has an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,230 per share. The brokerage expects the company to deliver a return on equity (RoE) of 24-27 percent over the FY22-FY25 period.

The SBI Cards and Payment Services stock has declined about 12 percent in the past year. The 50-scrip Nifty benchmark has gained close to 22 percent during this period.

SBI Cards is due to report its financial results for the October-December period on January 24.

For the second quarter of the current financial year, SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a year-on-year rise of 67.3 percent in net profit to Rs 344.9 crore. Its revenue, however, declined 8.1 percent to Rs 1,173.2 crore.