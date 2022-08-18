SBI Cards gets jittery on RBI paper for regulating merchant fee

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini SBI Cards share price: Reserve Bank of India's discussion paper inviting suggestions to regulate the merchant discount rate (MDR) made investors in SBI Cards jittery and the credit card stock company's scrip fell over 5 percent.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), SBI Cards shares fell as much as 5.8 percent to an intraday low of Rs 942.90 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Cards shares plunged to Rs 943.10 apiece intraday, down 5.7 percent.

At 1:35 pm, SBI Cards' shares traded 4 percent lower at Rs 961 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.24 percent down at that time.

Merchants are charged a fee by digital payment service providers for processing debit and credit card transactions. In the case of credit cards, the rate is currently unregulated and fixed by the two parties bilaterally.

The central bank floated a discussion paper on Wednesday, and has sought feedback for a comprehensive review of the rules and procedures for levying charges in different payment systems to assess their impact on the efficiency and growth.

Credit card is one of the most profitable products amongst all payment products offered by banks, so the risk of being regulated is always high, said analysts.

"There is no specific stance from the regulator at this point and hence, the overhang on MDR (merchant discount rates) would continue for a few more quarters," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report.

However, the brokerage has not tweaked its investment thesis towards SBI Cards and awaits final guidelines on the merchant discount rate charges.

