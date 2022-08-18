Homemarket newsstocks news

SBI Cards gets jittery on RBI paper for regulating merchant fee

SBI Cards gets jittery on RBI paper for regulating merchant fee

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Mini

SBI Cards share price: Reserve Bank of India's discussion paper inviting suggestions to regulate the merchant discount rate (MDR) made investors in SBI Cards jittery and the credit card stock company's scrip fell over 5 percent.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services dropped by over 5 percent on fears that merchant discount rates on credit card transactions may be regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), SBI Cards shares fell as much as 5.8 percent to an intraday low of Rs 942.90 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Cards shares plunged to Rs 943.10 apiece intraday, down 5.7 percent.
At 1:35 pm, SBI Cards' shares traded 4 percent lower at Rs 961 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.24 percent down at that time.
ALSO READ: Sona BLW shares drop 6% as Blackstone sells stake in automotive technology firm
Merchants are charged a fee by digital payment service providers for processing debit and credit card transactions. In the case of credit cards, the rate is currently unregulated and fixed by the two parties bilaterally.
The central bank floated a discussion paper on Wednesday, and has sought feedback for a comprehensive review of the rules and procedures for levying charges in different payment systems to assess their impact on the efficiency and growth.
ALSO READ: IRCTC stock in focus as shares trade ex-dividend today
Credit card is one of the most profitable products amongst all payment products offered by banks, so the risk of being regulated is always high, said analysts.
"There is no specific stance from the regulator at this point and hence, the overhang on MDR (merchant discount rates) would continue for a few more quarters," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report.
Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.
However, the brokerage has not tweaked its investment thesis towards SBI Cards and awaits final guidelines on the merchant discount rate charges.
-With PTI inputs
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published:  IST

Tags

BSEniftyNSESBI cardssensexstock prices

Previous Article

Finolex cables gives up initial gains as Jefferies cuts target price by 20%

Next Article

Oil edges off low as strong export demand drains US crude stocks