    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    SBI Cards gets jittery on RBI paper for regulating merchant fee

    SBI Cards gets jittery on RBI paper for regulating merchant fee

    SBI Cards gets jittery on RBI paper for regulating merchant fee
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    SBI Cards share price: Reserve Bank of India's discussion paper inviting suggestions to regulate the merchant discount rate (MDR) made investors in SBI Cards jittery and the credit card stock company's scrip fell over 5 percent.

    Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services dropped by over 5 percent on fears that merchant discount rates on credit card transactions may be regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
    On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), SBI Cards shares fell as much as 5.8 percent to an intraday low of Rs 942.90 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Cards shares plunged to Rs 943.10 apiece intraday, down 5.7 percent.
    At 1:35 pm, SBI Cards' shares traded 4 percent lower at Rs 961 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.24 percent down at that time.
    ALSO READ: Sona BLW shares drop 6% as Blackstone sells stake in automotive technology firm
    Merchants are charged a fee by digital payment service providers for processing debit and credit card transactions. In the case of credit cards, the rate is currently unregulated and fixed by the two parties bilaterally.
    The central bank floated a discussion paper on Wednesday, and has sought feedback for a comprehensive review of the rules and procedures for levying charges in different payment systems to assess their impact on the efficiency and growth.
    ALSO READ: IRCTC stock in focus as shares trade ex-dividend today
    Credit card is one of the most profitable products amongst all payment products offered by banks, so the risk of being regulated is always high, said analysts.
    "There is no specific stance from the regulator at this point and hence, the overhang on MDR (merchant discount rates) would continue for a few more quarters," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report.
    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.
    However, the brokerage has not tweaked its investment thesis towards SBI Cards and awaits final guidelines on the merchant discount rate charges.
    -With PTI inputs
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    BSEniftyNSESBI cardssensexstock prices

    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts and Nifty50 slips below 17,900 — rupee edges lower to 79.60 vs dollar

    Next Article

    Oil edges off low as strong export demand drains US crude stocks

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng