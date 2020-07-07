Market SBI Cards races back towards issue price; Macquarie sees 27% upside in stock Updated : July 07, 2020 08:26 PM IST SBI Cards & Payments is surging again and also taking the top spot in brokerages' portfolio. The stock regained about 47 percent today to its 3-month high, at Rs 726. Macquarie fuelled to the stock's rally more after it said, "SBI Cards is our now top pick in the NBFC sector." Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply