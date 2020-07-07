  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

SBI Cards races back towards issue price; Macquarie sees 27% upside in stock

Updated : July 07, 2020 08:26 PM IST

SBI Cards & Payments is surging again and also taking the top spot in brokerages' portfolio.
The stock regained about 47 percent today to its 3-month high, at Rs 726. 
Macquarie fuelled to the stock's rally more after it said, "SBI Cards is our now top pick in the NBFC sector."
SBI Cards races back towards issue price; Macquarie sees 27% upside in stock

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: Doctor's prescription not compulsory for COVID-19 tests in Mumbai; Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive

Coronavirus News LIVE: Doctor's prescription not compulsory for COVID-19 tests in Mumbai; Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive

Non-GST indirect tax collections shrink 66% in Q1, says initial estimates

Non-GST indirect tax collections shrink 66% in Q1, says initial estimates

Sequoia Capital India raises $1.35 billion, Uncademy buys PrepLadder and other top startup stories of the day

Sequoia Capital India raises $1.35 billion, Uncademy buys PrepLadder and other top startup stories of the day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement